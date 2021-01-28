Islamist convicted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl to go free, victim's family in 'shock'

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in “complete shock”, lawyers said.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Pearl, was released by a panel of three judges.

“By a majority of two to one, they have acquitted all the accused people and ordered their release,” a provincial advocate general, Salman Talibuddin, told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear whether “acquittal” meant a finding of not guilty, or that they had merely finished their jail terms.

Sheikh has served 18 years in jail and a life sentence is usually a maximum 14 years.

Pearl, 38, was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the US when he was kidnapped.

His case grabbed headlines globally after a video of his beheading emerged weeks after he was abducted.