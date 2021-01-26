New Zealand's borders may stay shut for most of the year, PM Ardern says

“Given the risks in the world around us and the uncertainty of the global rollout of the vaccine, we can expect our borders to be affected for much of this year,” Ardern said at a news conference.

For travel to restart, authorities either needed confidence that those vaccinated don't pass Covid-19 on to others, which is not yet known, or enough of the population needed to be vaccinated so people can safely re-enter New Zealand.

But both possibilities will take some time, she said.

“In the meantime, we will continue to pursue travel bubbles with Australia and the Pacific, but the rest of the world simply poses too great a risk to our health and our economy to take the risk at this stage.”