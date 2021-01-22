Biden to push U.S. Congress for money to fight pandemic globally

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday about Washington's plans, the White House said.

The ACT-Accelerator programme and its COVAX facility are the global plan to tackle the pandemic, aiming to deliver 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2021, 245 million treatments and 500 million tests. The first vaccine batches are expected to go to poorer countries in February.

"The Biden-Harris Administration will seek funding from Congress to strengthen and sustain these efforts, as well as other existing multilateral initiatives involved in fighting Covid-19 ," according to the strategy, which also calls for Washington to work on a way to donate any future U.S. vaccine surplus.

In December the U.S. Congress allocated $4 bln (R60,32 bln) for the global response to the pandemic, including vaccine procurement and delivery. But Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, warned that "additional resources are likely to be to be needed."