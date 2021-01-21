WATCH | 'Democracy has prevailed': highlights from Joe Biden’s historic US presidential inauguration

Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the US on January 20, offering a message of unity and restoration to a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

Standing on the steps of the US Capitol two weeks after a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building, Biden called for a return to civic decency in an inaugural address marking the end of Trump's tempestuous four-year term.

“The people, the will of the people has been heard. And the will of the people has been heeded. We've learnt again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” he said.