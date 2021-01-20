Donald Trump revokes ethics ban on aides as he exits Washington

Outgoing US President Donald Trump, who won the White House in part by promising to “drain the swamp” of Washington political manoeuvring, on Wednesday revoked his executive order barring aides and other administration officials from lobbying.

The restrictions, imposed soon after he took office in 2017, had targeted the kind of insider culture the Republican Trump had campaigned against and blocked the kind of lucrative gigs that he had said makes politicians beholden to business interests instead of everyday Americans.

In an executive order released overnight, hours before he was due to leave office, Trump withdrew the ethics order that had said his appointees would not lobby their own agency for five years after leaving, and would not lobby any government appointee for two years.

It had also required them to agree to a lifetime ban on working on behalf of foreign governments or foreign political parties.