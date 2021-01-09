Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta -media
A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.
Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.