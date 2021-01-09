World

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

By Reuters - 09 January 2021 - 13:05
The plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak.
Image: Gui Yong Kang/123rf.com

A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

