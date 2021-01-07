Gunshots, broken glass as Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Security officers in dark suits drew their pistols and trained them on the shouting mob trying to smash their way through the door of the normally sedate House of Representatives chamber.

The extraordinary scene unfolded amid the unprecedented assault on the U.S. Congress by supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

It was one of many shocking moments that played out on television screens across the world as the seat of the world's greatest democracy came under assault from hundreds of protesters angered by Trump's loss to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

One woman was shot and killed in a chaotic crush of people near a stairway. A video posted on social media showed what sounded like a gunshot and an officer in dark clothing armed with a rifle standing near where she fell. Other officers rushed to assist her. The circumstances of her shooting, including who fired the shots, were not clear.

What began as a raucous protest against Trump’s defeat boiled over into a siege of the Capitol, a symbol of U.S. democracy, that paralyzed Congress as it went through the final steps of ratifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Rioters brawled with police officers, pushed their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and forced their way inside the building, forcing lawmakers in both the House and the Senate to suspend their work and instead go into hiding in offices and other secured rooms.