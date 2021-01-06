Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden's agenda too close to call

Democrats and Republicans were locked in tight US Senate races in Georgia as final votes were counted in a showdown that will decide whether President-elect Joe Biden enjoys control of Congress or faces stiff Republican opposition to his reform plans.

Despite the close margins, the Democratic challenger in one of the contests, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, told supporters that he would be going to the Senate, though no major news outlet had projected a winner and his rival, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she still had a path to victory.

The close margins in that race and the contest between Republican Senator David Perdue and hi Democratic challenger, documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff, meant the winners might not be clear until at least Wednesday morning.

With 97% reporting, Warnock was ahead of Loeffler by less than a percentage point and Ossoff had pulled into a dead heat with Perdue, according to Edison Research.

The critical races drew an estimated 4.5 million voters - a record for a runoff - along with nearly half a billion dollars in advertising spending since Nov. 3 and Monday visits by Republican President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said election officials would take a break overnight but resume counting on Wednesday morning. "Hopefully by noon we'll have a better idea where we are," he said on CNN.

Warnock voiced confidence in a video message to supporters.

"I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me, and I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election," he said.