After a harrowing 2020, Asia tiptoes into the New Year

As Asia says goodbye to 2020 - a tumultuous year that saw the planet roiled by a deadly pandemic - celebrations will be smaller, shorter and more muted amid fears of coronavirus flare-ups.

In Beijing, the capital of the world's most-populous country, an annual New Year light show at the China Central Television Tower scheduled for Thursday through Sunday has been called off.

The Beijing Yonghe Lama Temple, a tourist site, has also cut the number of visitors allowed by half since Thursday. Many Chinese tourists are staying home or taking shorter domestic trips.

The coronavirus emerged a year ago in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread globally, infecting more than 82 million people and killing more than 1.7 million.

In Wuhan, where the pandemic is thought to have originated, thousands are expected to gather at several popular landmarks across the city centre for the countdown to 2021. Some said they were being cautious, but weren't particularly worried.

"Safety is the priority," said Wuhan resident Wang Xuemei, 23, a teacher.

"It's fine because these measures aren't enforced very strictly," added her friend and colleague Wang Anyu. "You can still go out."

Australia, whose fireworks over the Sydney Opera House are a visual staple of the season, has in many places restricted movement, gatherings and even internal borders. Most people are banned from coming to Sydney’s downtown on Thursday night.

"What a hell of a year it's been,” said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located. “Hopefully 2021 will be easier on all of us."

Weather and COVID-19 are putting a damper on celebrations in Japan, which is calling off events and reducing public services.

Japan's Imperial Household Agency has cancelled an annual New Year's event set for Jan. 2, at which Emperor Naruhito and other imperial family members were to greet well-wishers, because of the pandemic.