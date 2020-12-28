Ten from Hong Kong arrested as Chinese government clamps down on protesters

SHENZHEN - Security was tight on Monday as 10 people from Hong Kong faced charges in a mainland Chinese court that include illegal border crossing after a boat they were travelling in was intercepted en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.

Mainland Chinese authorities detained the 11 males and one female at sea on August 23. The youngest is 16.

The 12, who had all faced charges in Hong Kong linked to anti-government protests in the city, have been held virtually incommunicado in a mainland prison since they were detained.

Chinese officials, who have described the group as separatists, said two of them would have a separate hearing as they are minors. It was not clear if the 10 were appearing in the court or were attending via video link.

They face charges of illegal border crossing and organising an illicit border crossing, which could carry a sentence of up to seven years in jail, mainland authorities said.

The case has attracted much attention in Hong Kong as a rare instance of Chinese authorities arresting people trying to leave the former British colony at a time of growing fears about prospects for the city's high degree of autonomy after Beijing imposed a draconian national security law in June.