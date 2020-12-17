World

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19

By Reuters - 17 December 2020 - 11:59
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at its headquarters in Paris, France December 14, 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at its headquarters in Paris, France December 14, 2020.
Image: Martin Bureau/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday, although it was not clear at this stage where he had contracted the virus.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," his office said in a statement. "This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms."

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days and would continue to run the country remotely. A spokeswoman said that all his trips had been cancelled, including an upcoming visit to Lebanon on Dec. 22.

They added he was trying to assess where he could have contracted the virus.

Macron was at a European Council heads of state meeting on Dec. 10-11.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self isolate after coming into contact with Macron over the last few days, said Gerard Larcher, head of the Senate, the upper house of the French parliament.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19

Egyptian giant Al Ahly have confirmed that head coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for Covid-19.
Sport
22 hours ago

Griquas vs Bulls Currie Cup clash cancelled due to positive Covid-19 results

SA Rugby has confirmed that the fourth round Currie Cup match between the Griquas and the Bulls has been cancelled due to Covid-19 positive results.
Sport
4 hours ago

Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine next week

President-elect Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, transition officials said on Wednesday, as US authorities try to ...
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X