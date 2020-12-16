EU to help banks jettison loans soured by COVID to keep lending

LONDON - The European Union set out plans on Wednesday to help banks jettison soured loans more easily and continue lending to households and business hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lesson from the last financial crisis was that failing to tackle unpaid or "non-performing" loans (NPLs) left banks unable to make loans, the lifeblood of recovery in a region such as Europe that relies heavily on banks for corporate funding.

The volume of distressed loans is expected to rise next year, after the expiry of mortgage repayment holidays for households and relief measures for companies introduced when economies went into lockdown.

NPLs were 2.8% of loans at EU banks at the end of June, up 0.2 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The European Central Bank's head of banking supervision, Andrea Enria, has warned there could be a "huge wave" of unpaid loans that could top 1.4 trillion euros.