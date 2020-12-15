World

Biggest case spike in 6 weeks

Tough Christmas lockdown looms in Netherlands

By Reuters - 15 December 2020 - 09:59
People do their last Christmas shopping before The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the city centre of Venlo, Netherlands December 14, 2020.
People do their last Christmas shopping before The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the city centre of Venlo, Netherlands December 14, 2020.
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Amsterdam – Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte held emergency meetings yesterday about the soaring rate of Covid-19 infections and was expected to announce tougher lockdown measures during a television address in the evening.

Key members of the Dutch government were weighing stricter social curbs and Rutte took the unusual step of inviting the heads of all political parties in parliament for talks, the national news agency ANP reported.

He was set to address the country from his office in a rare broadcast at 7pm local time.

New coronavirus infections in the country of 17m jumped by almost 10,000 in the 24 hours through to Sunday morning, data released by national health authorities showed, the biggest rise in more than six weeks.

The Netherlands has recorded more than 600,000 cases and 10,000 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

National broadcaster NOS, citing government sources, said measures could include the closure of all non-essential shops for several weeks and keeping schools shut beyond a two-week Christmas holiday starting on Friday.

Other public buildings, such as museums, cinemas and zoos, may also be closed.

Despite restrictions, shopping districts across the Netherlands have been crowded for weeks, with a spike in infections after the December 5 gift-giving celebrations marking the birthday of Saint Nicholas.

US government secures access to 100 million more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Friday the US government will get an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, expected to be delivered in ...
News
2 days ago

'A little person in history': the adolescents who signed up to test the Covid vaccine

Two adolescent siblings in the United States who signed up for a coronavirus vaccine trial said they did it because they wanted to make their own ...
News
3 days ago

No deal on Brexit trade more likely than agreement - EU Commission chief

Britain is more likely to leave the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement, the head of the European ...
News
3 days ago

Australia halts local Covid-19 vaccine development due to false HIV positives

Australia cancelled the production of a locally made vaccine against Covid-19 after trials showed it could interfere with HIV diagnosis, with the ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X