Tough Christmas lockdown looms in Netherlands

Amsterdam – Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte held emergency meetings yesterday about the soaring rate of Covid-19 infections and was expected to announce tougher lockdown measures during a television address in the evening.

Key members of the Dutch government were weighing stricter social curbs and Rutte took the unusual step of inviting the heads of all political parties in parliament for talks, the national news agency ANP reported.

He was set to address the country from his office in a rare broadcast at 7pm local time.

New coronavirus infections in the country of 17m jumped by almost 10,000 in the 24 hours through to Sunday morning, data released by national health authorities showed, the biggest rise in more than six weeks.

The Netherlands has recorded more than 600,000 cases and 10,000 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

National broadcaster NOS, citing government sources, said measures could include the closure of all non-essential shops for several weeks and keeping schools shut beyond a two-week Christmas holiday starting on Friday.

Other public buildings, such as museums, cinemas and zoos, may also be closed.

Despite restrictions, shopping districts across the Netherlands have been crowded for weeks, with a spike in infections after the December 5 gift-giving celebrations marking the birthday of Saint Nicholas.