World

YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

By - Reuters - 14 December 2020 - 14:42
Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
Image: 123RF/ Alexey Malkin

Many services from Alphabet Inc , including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...".

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X