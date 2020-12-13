No celebs in New York City? No problem! This rare bird caught the attention of the paparazzi

New York City is known for being a hive of celebrity events and sightings, but this has all changed over the last few months when events were halted to curb the spread of Covid-19, leaving the paparazzi with very little to do in the quiet city.

However, a recent and unexpected sighting of a Western Tanager caught the attention of paparazzi men and women who were seen by US playwright Warren Leight on Sunday.

In a viral thread, he shared how the bird, which has not been spotted in the city in about four years, caught the attention of celebrity chasers.

“I was surprised since there haven't been a lot of celeb sightings during the pandemic. As I moved closer, I saw that a lot of photographers and lookie-loos were looking up, apparently pointing to the building's roof,” he tweeted.

He said he quickly assumed the worst. Could it a jumper? A fire? Or a cat in distress? he wondered.