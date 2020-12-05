Judges skeptical of bid by alleged Epstein victims to void non-prosecution deal

U.S. appeals court judges appeared skeptical on Thursday of voiding a 2007 deal that shielded Jeffrey Epstein from child sex charges that one of his alleged victims says prevents her from talking to prosecutors about possible co-conspirators.

The agreement shields unidentified alleged accomplices and nullifying it could impact the criminal case in New York against Ghislaine Maxwell, who stands accused of luring girls so Epstein could abuse them.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer Mark Cohen said at her July bail hearing that the agreement protected her from prosecution, a position federal prosecutors have called "absurd."

Thursday's hearing capped years of litigation over the agreement by women who say they were sexually abused by Epstein, including Courtney Wild, whose attorney argued the agreement prevented her from her from speaking to prosecutors.

Judges on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seemed to doubt that the 2007 agreement triggered the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act because as part of the deal Epstein was not charged with a federal crime.

The law gives victims a role in proceedings and requires prosecutors to confer with them.