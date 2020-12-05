Elon Musk's Tesla says black people hold just 4% of its US leadership roles

Black employees make up just 4% of Tesla Inc's American leadership roles and 10% of its total workforce in the country, the electric carmaker has disclosed in its first US diversity report.

Women comprise 17% of the company's US leadership roles — directors and vice-presidents — and 21% of the overall workforce, according to the report. The figures for Asian, black and Hispanic people combined are 33% and 60%.

The carmaker noted, though, that leadership roles were a “very small cohort”, or less than 0.4%, of its workforce.

Elon Musk's Tesla, whose meteoric rise has seen it become the most valuable auto company in the world and worth about $550 billion, acknowledged the lack of representation.