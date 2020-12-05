World

Elon Musk's Tesla says black people hold just 4% of its US leadership roles

By Reuters - 05 December 2020 - 12:56
New Tesla electric vehicles are seen in a lot at Tesla's vehicle factory in Fremont, California, US, on May 11 2020.
New Tesla electric vehicles are seen in a lot at Tesla's vehicle factory in Fremont, California, US, on May 11 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Black employees make up just 4% of Tesla Inc's American leadership roles and 10% of its total workforce in the country, the electric carmaker has disclosed in its first US diversity report.

Women comprise 17% of the company's US leadership roles — directors and vice-presidents — and 21% of the overall workforce, according to the report. The figures for Asian, black and Hispanic people combined are 33% and 60%.

The carmaker noted, though, that leadership roles were a “very small cohort”, or less than 0.4%, of its workforce.

Elon Musk's Tesla, whose meteoric rise has seen it become the most valuable auto company in the world and worth about $550 billion, acknowledged the lack of representation.

Elon Musk becomes world's third-richest man

Next time SAA needs a few billion for its bottomless money pit, it could try asking one of SA's most famous sons for help.
News
2 weeks ago

“We know that our numbers do not represent the deep talent pools of black and African American talent that exist in the US at every level — from high-school graduates to professionals,” it said in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Impact Report 2020 published on Friday.

“While women are historically underrepresented in the tech and automotive industries, we recognise we have work to do in this area,” it added.

Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, said it planned to increase representation of all under-represented groups next year and would be recruiting at historically black colleges and universities.

Nasdaq Inc filed a proposal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that, if approved, would require all Nasdaq-listed companies to adopt new rules related to board diversity.

The rules would require most of the companies to have, or publicly explain why they do not have, at least two diverse directors, including one who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+. 

Tesla launches Tequila at almost R4000, runs out in hours

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made good on his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila" - two years after teasing the plan in a tweet, and the ...
News
4 weeks ago

Tesla sets revenue record with fifth consecutive quarterly profit

Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit on record revenue of $8.8bn (roughly R143,592,240,000), boosted by an uptick ...
Business
1 month ago

Florida teen accused of masterminding Twitter hack that hit Biden, Musk

A 17-year-old Florida boy masterminded the hacking of celebrity accounts on Twitter Inc, including those of Democratic presidential candidate Joe ...
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X