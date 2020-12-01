World

Germany bans far-right "Wolf Brigade 44", finds weapons and Nazi symbols

By Reuters - 01 December 2020 - 12:23
Knives were also found
Knives were also found
Image: 123rf/

Police found a crossbow, machete, knives and Nazi symbols in early-morning raids on Tuesday after banning a far-right extremist group called "Wolf Brigade 44" which the government says wants a Nazi state.

Swastikas were among the Nazi symbols uncovered in searches of the homes of 11 members of the group in the states of Hesse, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and North Rhine-Westphalia in the early hours of Tuesday, the interior ministry said in a statement.

"There is no place in our country for a group that sows hate and propagates the re-establishment of a Nazi state," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

Members of the "Wolf Brigade" openly pledge allegiance to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and seek to end the democratic state, while propagating racism and anti-Semitism, the ministry said.

The government also banned the symbols of the group, such as a skull with two grenades marked with the number 44.

In Nazi code, the four stands for the letter D as the fourth letter in the alphabet, the number 44 being an abbreviation for the so-called "Division Dirlewanger".

This alludes to a unit of the Nazi's paramilitary SS during World War Two that was particularly brutal and bore the name of Oskar Dirlewanger, who is accused of ordering massacres against civilians in Belarus in the 1940s. 

Gordhan and Moyane knock heads

Petty jealously, racism and arrogance were some of the accusations thrown at minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan at the State Capture ...
News
5 hours ago

Former Sars boss Tom Moyane advanced state capture project, Gordhan tells Zondo commission

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he believed former Sars boss Tom Moyane's personal goals while he was commissioner included ...
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X