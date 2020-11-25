World

Tokyo governor asks bars, restaurants to shut early amid Covid-19 spike

By Reuters - 25 November 2020 - 12:24
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2020.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bars and restaurants in Japan's capital of Tokyo will be asked to close early in a bid to halt coronavirus infections, Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday.

Businesses would be asked to close by 10 p.m. from Saturday until Dec. 17 and will eligible for cash assistance from the government, Koike said, urging people to stay home as much as possible.

The number of new virus patients in Tokyo has surged above 500 for several days with serious cases at 51, the highest since a state of emergency was lifted in May. There were 401 new cases reported in the capital on Wednesday. 

Western Cape's Garden Route declared hotspot as Covid-19 cases surge

Western Cape health authorities are turning their attention to the Garden Route after a spike in Covid-19 infections in towns in the region has ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X