Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19, says spokesman

By Reuters - 21 November 2020 - 09:03
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barri

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for Covid-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman.

Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining at his cabin since the result," the spokesman said.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines," he said.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

