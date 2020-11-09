World

Former US President Bush congratulates President-elect Biden, says outcome is clear

By Susan Cornwell - 09 November 2020 - 07:05
Former US President George W. Bush has congratulated newly elected US president Joe Biden.
Image: Gary Hershorn

Former US President George W. Bush, a Republican, said on Sunday he has spoken to President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, to congratulate him on his victory.

In a statement, Bush said Americans can have confidence the US election was "fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear."

He added President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges.

Reuters

News
