Prayers of gratitude for election of 'daughter of India' Harris as US VP

Indians burst firecrackers on Sunday and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next US vice president, declaring it a proud moment for Indian-Americans.

Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, made history by becoming the first woman to win the second-highest US office in the election.

At her ancestral village in southern India, about 8,000 km (4,970 miles) from Washington D.C., children clutched posters of Harris as people gathered at a Hindu temple to thank the gods for the victory that she and president-elect Joe Biden won.

Priests at the temple in Thulasendrapuram village bathed the local deity in milk and prayed. Women drew murals in the courtyard and musicians played traditional music.

"A woman hailing from this small village now holds one of highest positions in U.S. It's a proud moment," said R Kamaraj, a government minister in the southern state of Tamil Nadu who joined the celebrations.

Harris, who visited the village when she was 5, has often recalled walks with her maternal grandfather on the beaches of the southern city of Chennai during annual trips from the US