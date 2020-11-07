Cameroon buries seven children killed in school shooting

The plaque on Nzakame Rhema's coffin marks the "sunset" of her short life - Oct. 24, 2020, the day gunmen burst into her school in Cameroon's South West region and killed seven children.

In the town of Kumba on Thursday, hundreds of people came to pay their respects as the children's coffins, draped in the Cameroonian flag, were laid next to their portraits. Gospel choirs sang and speakers offered prayers.

The children were buried later in separate funerals.

"My heart bleeds a lot because her death was so tragic," said Rhema's weeping mother, Manyi Tita. "My daughter never committed any crime. The only thing she did was go to school for a better future and ... to be a better lady."