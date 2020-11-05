Plastic polluters should face same penalties as oil polluters: WWF

“The reality is that plastic pollution is a complex societal issue requiring interventions at each stage of the life cycle. These include the critical need for a reduction in production and consumption, substitution with alternative materials and delivery models such as reuse and refill, more investment and support for recycling and appropriate disposal at end of life,” she said.

She said interventions by environmentalists such as beach clean-ups did not curb the pollution, and that it needs to be stopped at source.

“A case in point is the recent phenomenon of nurdles washing up on Cape beaches. While beach clean-ups are well-intentioned, they do not tackle the source of the problem. A situation like this should be similar to an oil spill, where there are penalties and polluting companies are held to account,” said De Kock.

The report, titled “Plastics Facts & Futures Report”, sought to find ways in which the way plastic is produced and used can be fundamentally redesigned.

It also identifies plastic products beyond packaging that need to be given attention in SA, among them sanitary towels, nappies, cigarette butts and certain types of fishing gear, all of which are not well managed and add to plastic leakage into nature.