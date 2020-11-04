World

Eight arrested in Seattle after anti-racism protests on election night

By Reuters - 04 November 2020 - 10:56
Demonstrators gather as police officers respond to a protest march that took place on Election Day in Seattle, Washington on November 3, 2020.
Demonstrators gather as police officers respond to a protest march that took place on Election Day in Seattle, Washington on November 3, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Police arrested eight people in Seattle after late night demonstrations and marches in the city on U.S. Election Day, police said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or that the protests were linked to the U.S. election, but some demonstrators carried "Black Lives Matter" banners, Q13 Fox Seattle television reported.

The Seattle Police Department said the arrested people included one who put nails in a road and another who drove over a barricade and into a police bike lane.

Two marches were held through the city's South Lake Union and Capitol Hill areas, with the police cautioning people travelling to those places.

The police said marchers had moved traffic barricades into the roadway, with the police initially issuing a public safety warning and then a dispersal order to a group of protesters at Broadway.

Trump leads in Florida and other vital battlegrounds, Biden pins hopes on 'blue wall'

US president Donald Trump was leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday and in several other ...
News
3 hours ago

"Eight arrests this evening for pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving, and criminal mischief", Seattle Police said on Twitter.

In recent months, Seattle, like elsewhere in the United States, has seen protests against racism and police brutality following the death in May of George Floyd, an African-American who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protesters have previously called for police reforms.

Election day unfolded smoothly across much of the United States in a mostly calm show of political determination and civic duty amid the coronavirus pandemic despite fears of disruption.

New York police arrest 30 amid protests after deadly Philadelphia shooting

New York police arrested about 30 people as hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Brooklyn late on Tuesday following a deadly police shooting ...
News
6 days ago

U.S. State Department suspends all diversity training after Trump's directive

The U.S. State Department has suspended all training programs for employees related to diversity and inclusion, an internal cable obtained by Reuters ...
News
1 week ago

Trump-Biden showdown, less chaos but plenty of clashes

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging coronavirus pandemic at ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X