Louisiana man sentenced to 25 years for setting fire to Black churches

A young white man was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison by a federal court in Lafayette, Louisiana after he pleaded guilty to setting three historically Black churches on fire.

Federal District Judge Robert Summer hays sentenced Holden Matthews to 25 years but gave him 18 months credit for the time he has already spent in jail.

Matthews, who will serve 282 months, had admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches and pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges in February.

The judge also ordered him to pay about $2.7 million in restitution to the churches he burned.

Matthews had burnt three churches - St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - over a 10-day span in 2019. The three churches, all in St. Landry Parish, burned down between March 26 and April 4.