Major banks tell London staff to return home ahead of England lockdown

Major banks in London have started directing all but essential workers to revert to home working, following the government's plans for a month-long lockdown in England from Thursday.

The switch will be a further blow to the City of London and Canary Wharf financial districts, whose skyscrapers have sat largely empty for most of the year with footfall at local businesses a fraction of normal levels.

Several investment banks had been encouraging more staff to work in their offices in recent months since the first lockdown in March, but the latest measures by the government have forced them into a reversal of policy.

Staff at Deutsche Bank were told in a memo on Sunday, seen by Reuters, that the company planned to "substantially reduce" the numbers of staff working from its London office.