Trump calls coronavirus task force leader Anthony Fauci a ‘disaster’

US president Donald Trump called coronavirus task force leader Anthony Fauci a “disaster” on Monday, airing his frustration with the scientist during a call meant to reassure campaign staff he has a path to victory on November 3.

Trump and Fauci, a member of his coronavirus team, have been at odds over how best to handle a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 people in the US and weakened the Republican president's case for re-election.

Fauci, who has served under Republican and Democratic presidents and is one of the most admired scientists in the US, has urged that Covid-19 should continue to be taken seriously. Trump has suggested the worst has passed.

“Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” Trump said during the call, which the campaign allowed reporters to join.