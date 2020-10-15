World

London to move to stricter Covid-19 lockdown shortly, mayor says

By Reuters - 15 October 2020 - 13:59
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is seen outside Downing Street. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he expects the government will announce later on Thursday that London will shortly move to stricter lockdown restrictions.

"It is my expectation that the governemnt will today announce that London will shortly be moving into tier 2 or the high alert level of restrictions," Khan said. 

