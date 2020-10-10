Bangladesh weighs death penalty for rapists as protests flare

Protests rocked Bangladesh on Saturday as hundreds of people took to the streets to demand justice after a series of rapes and sexual assaults that have spurred the government to seek capital punishment for offenders.

Such incidents have surged in Bangladesh in recent years, with gang rapes accounting for more than a fifth of the nearly 1,000 attacks reported between January and September, says human rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra.

"Hang the rapists," shouted protesters gathered in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere, hundreds of students among them. Many carried placards bearing messages such as "No mercy to rapists" and "Please tell me, am I next?"

This week's protests have prompted the government to consider introducing the death penalty for offenders, with the cabinet set to receive a proposal for urgent amendments on Monday.

"We are making the proposal on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s orders," Law Minister Anisul Huq told Reuters. "We want to make sure those who are guilty get the highest punishment."