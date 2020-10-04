WATCH | Trunkloads of smooches for rare albino elephant's first birthday
From the US to the UK, Portugal, Poland, Australia, Ireland and India, heartfelt messages from the around the world have poured in for Khanyisa, a rare albino elephant calf that celebrated her first birthday last week.
Khanyisa, meaning "light" in Shona, was moved to Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) in Limpopo after she was rescued from a snare with severe injuries in January.
At the time, Herd said her wounds indicated she had been desperately trying to free herself for days.
She had severe lacerations around the back of her ears and neck that stretched around her mouth and cheeks.
She was initially taken to the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in Mpumalanga, where she was stabilised, before a Herd team transferred her to the Limpopo sanctuary.
The calf settled in with Lammie, Herd's resident companion sheep, for company.
The Herd orphanage is located alongside the Jabulani Elephant Stables for proximity to a close-knit family of elephants, many of them also orphans.
When Khanyisa's wounds had healed, the integration with the Jabulani herd began.
"Khanyisa started joining the herd in the wild for two hours in the mornings, learning from them every step of the way," said Sue Howells from Herd.
"After some time, she started staying a few more hours with them, which meant we had to ensure we took fresh, warm milk to her every two hours.
"Khanyisa turned one on September 26, her birth date estimated by vets. She has come such a long way during the past eight months in our care."
Her fans, who regularly watch the young elephant's antics on YouTube, shared messages, cupcakes and home-made cards via video.
Lisa Szymanski from the US said in her birthday message to Khanyisa: "I have enjoyed watching you grow. I have laughed and cried. You bring such joy and sunshine not only to Adine Roode and your carers, but to many around the world."
Howells said the next step in Khanyisa's rehabilitation would be to join the herd overnight when the time is right.
"She is still reliant on us for her milk. She sometimes wakes up hungry during the night so it will be difficult for her carers to access her in the stables," said Howells.
