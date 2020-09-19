EU plans to crack down on racism in `moment of reckoning'

The European Commission pledged on Friday to take tougher action against member states failing to fully implement EU anti-racism laws, in a move reflecting global outrage at police violence against African Americans in the United States.

Launching its first anti-racism action plan, the Commission said the initiative allows so-called infringement actions, a process that can involve the Commission taking an offending country to the EU Court of Justice.

"We know that progress to fight racism and hate in Europe is not good enough," Vera Jourova, the EU Commission's vice-president for values and transparency, told reporters in Brussels. "The protests sent a clear message – change must happen now."

It is a "moment of reckoning" for Europeans, where racism can no longer be ignored, she said.