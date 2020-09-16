Louisville to pay $12m settlement over Breonna Taylor's death

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12m (about R196m) to the family of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful death lawsuit, mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday.

The settlement appears to be one of the largest of its kind in the US, where police departments are often shielded from having to pay damages for deaths in their custody.

It does not explicitly admit wrongdoing on the city's part, but it will be accompanied by reforms of the Louisville metro police department, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge, Fischer said at a news conference.

No police officer has been criminally charged over Taylor's death, but the Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron, a black Republican, is expected to bring the case before a grand jury this week, according to local media reports.

"I'm deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna's death," Fischer, who is white, told reporters.

"My administration is not waiting to move ahead with needed reforms to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again."