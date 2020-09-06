Australia's Covid-19 epicentre extends hard lockdown, gradual easing through November

Australia's coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne by two weeks to the end of September as infection rates have declined more slowly than hoped.

State Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday extended the hard lockdown, in place since August 2, to September 28 with a slight relaxation, and mapped out a gradual easing of restrictions over the following two months.

Melbourne's stage 4 restrictions, which had been due to end on September 13, shut most of the economy, limited people's movements to a 5km zone around their homes for one hour a day and imposed a night time curfew.

"We cannot open up at this time. If we were to we would lose control very quickly," Andrews said at a televised media conference.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, has been the epicentre of a second wave of the novel coronavirus, now accounting for about 75% of the country's 26,282 cases and 90% of its 753 deaths.

The state on Sunday reported 63 new Covid-19 infections and five deaths, down from a peak of 725 new cases on August 5.