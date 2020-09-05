World

Portland police make 'multiple arrests' as U.S. city nears 100 days of protests

By Reuters - 05 September 2020 - 14:56
Troops fire teargas at demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon in July.
Troops fire teargas at demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon in July.
Image: REUTERS/CAITLN OCHS

Portland Police made multiple arrests overnight on Friday as the Oregon city nears 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality, which have at times turned violent.

"Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight", a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement after police had declared a gathering as "unlawful". The statement did not give a specific number.

"Officers will continue to make targeted arrests of those who fail to adhere to this order. The gathering at N Lombard St and N Campbell Ave has been declared an unlawful assembly", police said.

Police shot and killed a self-declared anti-fascist activist in Washington state on Thursday night as they moved in to arrest him on suspicion he fatally shot a right-wing counterprotester last weekend in Portland.

Minneapolis under state of emergency after Black homicide suspect's death

The governor of Minnesota declared a state of peacetime emergency on the city of Minneapolis after violent protests erupted on Wednesday night ...
News
1 week ago

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Portland, in particular, has seen over three months of daily demonstrations calling for policing and social justice reforms. These have at times turned into clashes between demonstrators and officers, as well as between right- and left-wing groups.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump deployed federal forces to Portland in July to crack down on the protests. Trump signed a memo on Wednesday that threatens to cut federal funding to "lawless" cities, including Portland.

His Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Joe Biden, has accused Trump of stoking violence with his rhetoric.

Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in several US states

Right wing demonstrators fought with leftist counter protestors in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams.
News
2 weeks ago

Federal crackdown in Portland reenergizes protesters

Standing in front of a huge crowd, 21-year-old Teal Lindseth marches briskly through downtown Portland shouting into a bullhorn.
News
1 month ago

Players can stay in locker rooms during anthem: US women's league

The U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has said players can choose to remain in the locker room or express their individual views on the ...
Sport
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X