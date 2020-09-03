Biden seeks to 'bring together' strife-torn city in visit to Wisconsin battleground

Instead, Trump suggested that Democrats like Biden condoned the violent protests, which has at times disrupted peaceful demonstrations, even as Biden has condemned violence several times.

The president also defended the actions of a 17-year-old Trump supporter who has been charged with killing two people and wounding another with a semi-automatic rifle during a clash in Kenosha with anti-racism advocates.

Biden, in turn, has accused Trump of stoking conflict to frighten voters and aid his re-election.

“Donald Trump looks at this violence and sees a political lifeline,” Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday.

The protests that have flared nationwide since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May have placed Biden at times in a difficult political position. He, along with his running mate, Kamala Harris, have praised the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement, but have not embraced its goals of de-funding or even eliminating local police departments.

That has not prevented the Trump campaign from suggesting Biden is in lockstep with the movement.

“These are left-wing radicals aligned with his party’s extreme anti-police wing, and they are in control of the Democratic Party, and therefore in control of Joe Biden,” Trump spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on Wednesday.

Wisconsin is a critical battleground in the fight for the White House. Trump edged out Democrat Hillary Clinton there four years ago, and while opinion polls show Biden with a lead in the state, Trump's campaign has made retaining it a top priority.

Trump, meanwhile, will visit another swing state crucial to his re-election when he makes a campaign stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

Trump won Pennsylvania by just 45,000 votes in 2016. Recent polls show him trailing Biden in that state as well, although there are indications the race there is tightening.