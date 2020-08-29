Zuckerberg says Facebook's failure to remove militia page an 'operational mistake'

Facebook Inc made an "operational mistake" in not acting sooner to remove a page for a militia group that posted a call to arms in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the company's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday.

The social media company said on Wednesday it had removed the page for the Kenosha Guard, and an event listing there for Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property as it violated the company's policy against "militia organizations".

Facebook's action came after two people were shot and killed during protests in the town on Tuesday night, part of three nights of civil unrest that followed the shooting by a white police officer that left a Black man, Jacob Blake Jr, paralyzed.

Zuckerberg, speaking in a video message published on his Facebook profile, acknowledged the company had received complaints from "a bunch of people" about the Kenosha Guard posting.