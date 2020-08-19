In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to rain fire on Trump

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate.

The former prosecutor from California, who made history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major presidential ticket, is expected to aggressively press the case against Republican President Donald Trump’s reelection on Nov. 3.

Harris will likely aim to speak directly to millions of women, young Americans and voters of color, some of the party's most important constituencies if Biden is to defeat Trump.

The proceedings being at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT on Thursday).

Also speaking on the third night of the party convention are Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Harris gained prominence for her exacting interrogations of Trump nominees, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Attorney General Bill Barr, while in the Senate.