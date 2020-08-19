Greece clamps down at party island Mykonos as Covid-19 infections spike

Greece will extend restrictions in the popular holiday island of Mykonos and the coastal area of Chalkidiki in northern Greece to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections, Civil Protection authorities said on Wednesday.

The measures include a complete ban on live parties and festivities, a limit of nine people in all public and private gatherings and compulsory mask wearing in closed and open spaces.

No more than four people can be seated at the same table in restaurants unless they are very close relatives, in which case the limit is increased to six people.

The restrictions will go into effect from August 21 to 31.