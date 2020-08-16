Donald Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former US National Security Agency contractor — now living in Russia — whose spectacular leaks shook the US intelligence community in 2013.

The Republican president's comments followed an interview Trump gave to the New York Post this week in which he said of Snowden that “there are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly” by US law enforcement.

US authorities for years have wanted Snowden returned to the US to face a criminal trial on espionage charges brought in 2013.

Snowden fled the US and was given asylum in Russia after he leaked a trove of secret files in 2013 to news organisations that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA.

Trump's softening stance towards Snowden represents a sharp reversal. Shortly after the leaks, Trump expressed hostility towards Snowden, calling him “a spy who should be executed.”