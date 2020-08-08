World

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

By Reuters - 08 August 2020 - 11:09
Forty-eight people have been arrested
Forty-eight people have been arrested
Image: 123RF/nito500

Police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigner's van.

Crowds of protesters shouting "Shame, disgrace!" surrounded a police vehicle in the centre of the capital on Friday to try and stop it driving away with the activist inside.

"Due to yesterday's active gathering, 48 people were detained," the Warsaw police force said on its Twitter account on Saturday.

Members of the anti-homophobia group "Stop Bzdurom" have said they hung flag on statues of Jesus and other figures last week as part of a fight for LGBT rights, an issue thrust into the heart of public debate in Poland during last month's presidential election.

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has said LGBT rights are part of what it calls an invasive foreign ideology that undermines Polish values and the traditional family.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller said he would not comment on police actions.

Stop Bzdurom and other groups have called for a protest in Warsaw on Saturday in solidarity with LGBT people. 

Ex-wife of Jeff Bezos donates $1.7 bn of Amazon fortune to charity

Mackenzie Scott last year signed a "giving pledge" to donate the bulk of her wealth to social causes.
News
1 week ago

Costa Rica legalises same-sex marriage in first for Central America

Costa Rica legalised same-sex marriage on Tuesday, becoming the first Central American country to do so and sparking an emotional response from ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X