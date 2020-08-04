WATCH | Massive blast leaves at least 10 dead in Beirut, sends shockwaves across city

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 25 people and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering glass in people's homes and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.

Sky News reported that Lebanese health minister Hassan Hamad said more than 25 people are dead, and over 2,500 have been injured in the Beirut explosion.

The blast occurred in the city's port area, where there were warehouses housing explosives, Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said. A third security source said there were chemicals stored in the area.