World

Russia preparing mass vaccination against coronavirus for October

By Reuters - 01 August 2020 - 12:51
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine
Image: 123RF/David Izquierdo Roger

Russia's health minister is preparing a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, local news agencies reported on Saturday, after a vaccine completed clinical trials.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it, Interfax news agency reported.

He said doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated.

"We plan wider vaccinations for October," Murashko was quoted as saying.

SA passes 8,000 Covid-19 deaths as 11,000 new cases confirmed

SA recorded more than 11,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday, as the country stood on the verge of a half million infections.
News
4 hours ago

A source told Reuters this week that Russia's first potential Covid-19 vaccine would secure local regulatory approval in August and be administered to health workers soon thereafter.

The Gamaleya Institute has been working on an adenovirus-based vaccine.

Yet the speed at which Russia is moving to roll it out has prompted some Western media to question whether Moscow is putting national prestige before science and safety.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, has likened what he said was Russia's success in developing a vaccine to the Soviet Union's 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the world's first satellite.

On Saturday, Russia reported 95 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 14,058.

Officials reported 5,462 new cases, raising the total to 845,443.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data, including three developed in China and another in Britain.

South Africa 59% excess deaths imply hidden Covid-19 toll

South Africa witnessed some 17,000 extra deaths from natural causes or 59% more t
News
1 week ago

Despite surge in Covid-19 cases, SA's death rate is among the lowest

While SA has overtaken Spain to register the eighth highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, it has the second lowest number of fatalities per ...
News
2 weeks ago

Russia may start phase III trial of Covid-19 vaccine in mid-August

A Russian institute developing one of the country’s potential coronavirus vaccines hopes to start its final stage testing in a small section of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X