WhatsApp users will be able to mute groups 'forever' in upcoming feature - what you should know

Users of popular messaging app WhatsApp will soon be able to permanently mute groups.

This as the Facebook owned company recently submitted a newer version which will feature the “always” option when muting groups.

According to WaBetaInfo, the version has not yet been released as it was only recently submitted to the Google Play Beta program for testing. The upcoming version is 2.20.197.3.

Currently, WhatsApp lets users mute groups for eight hours to a one-year maximum and, according to the reports, the “one year” option will be replaced by “always”.

Techrival reports that the user will still have access to the muted group, meaning they can check and send messages should they need to. The app is also reportedly working on a number of features including an advanced search mode, animated stickers and improving the quality of video calls.