Police search German allotment garden in Madeleine McCann case

Several police vehicles were parked along the side, while officers with spades were shovelling in the cordonned-off zone. Police also used a forklift to transport large stones out of the area.

Meyer gave no details of how the plot was connected to the case or what they were hoping to find.

Police revealed in June that they were investigating a 43-year-old German man over the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old "Maddie", saying they believe he killed her.

Previous convictions

The suspect, who was not named by police but identified by German media as Christian B., lived in Hanover from 2007, according to the Hannoversche Allgemeine.

Christian B. has a history of previous convictions including child sex offences and rape. He is currently serving a sentence for drug trafficking in Kiel.

A court in Brunswick had separately sentenced Christian B. to seven years in prison last December for an assault against a 72-year-old American tourist in 2005 -- in the same seaside village of Praia da Luz where Maddie went missing.

But that sentence has not yet been finalised pending an appeal by the defendant's lawyers over extradition technicalities.

'Concrete evidence'

According to police, the suspect lived in the Algarve region of Portugal between 1995 and 2007.

He made a living doing odd jobs in the area where Madeleine was taken, and also burgled hotel rooms and holiday flats.

German prosecutors said in June they had "concrete evidence" that Madeleine is dead, despite British police continuing to treat her disappearance as a missing persons case.

However, despite repeated appeals for information, prosecutors have no forensic evidence and have so far not filed any formal charges.