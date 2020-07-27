World

Hong Kong to ban all restaurant dining, mandate masks outdoors- media

By - Reuters - 27 July 2020 - 14:05
This eatery in Hong Kong has roped off the tables between patrons in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: Chan Long Hei/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hong Kong on Monday will announce further restrictions to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, including a total ban on restaurant dining and mandated face masks outdoors, media reported.

The new rules will take effect from Wednesday, local television channels Cable TV and Now TV said, as authorities warned it was a critical period to contain the virus.

This will be the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants. Since late January, more than 2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 19 of whom have died.

