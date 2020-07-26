Pakistan virus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

Pakistan has seen an 80-per cent drop in coronavirus deaths but risks a spike in new cases after the upcoming Eid festival, a government health official said Sunday.

According to government data, Pakistan saw daily virus deaths peak at about 150 in June. On Saturday, only 24 new fatalities were reported over the previous day.

Zafar Mirza, a senior health advisor for Prime Minister Imran Khan, told reporters about six percent of those being tested were positive for coronavirus.

"The number of deaths caused by coronavirus has dropped by 80 percent in Pakistan," he said.

In all, Pakistan has confirmed more than 270,000 cases including nearly 5,800 deaths.