World

Governments losing support for their handling of COVID-19: survey

By AFP - 25 July 2020 - 11:10
"In most countries this month, support for national governments is falling," the report said.
"In most countries this month, support for national governments is falling," the report said.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Governments are fast losing support for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak from a public that widely believes death and infection figures to be higher than statistics show, a survey of six countries revealed Saturday.

Support for the federal government of the United States, the country with the most reported infections and deaths, dropped by four percentage points from mid-June, with 44 percent of respondents declaring themselves dissatisfied, said a report by the Kekst CNC communications consulting group.

In Britain, just over a third of respondents approved of their government's actions, a three-point decline in one month, according to the report, based on an opinion poll conducted over five days in mid-July.

It also included France, Sweden, Japan and Germany.

"In most countries this month, support for national governments is falling," the report said.

The notable exception was France, where approval rose by six percentage points, yielding a dissatisfaction rate of 41 percent.

France, which has the world's seventh-highest COVID-19 toll, has all but emerged from lockdown but has seen infections increase in recent days, prompting the government to order face masks in all enclosed public spaces.

In Sweden, which took a controversial soft approach to lockdown and has a higher toll than its neighbours, the prime minister's approval rating has shrunk from a positive seven percent to a neutral zero, the poll found.

Accurate death stats are vital but absent as SA hits peak, warn experts

Scientists have been wondering why SA’s case fatality rates for Covid-19 are lower than those of its global counterparts, but now a major question is ...
News
2 days ago

'Resigned'

People who participated in the survey -- 1,000 per country polled -- generally believed the coronavirus to be more widespread, and more deadly, than official figures show.

"Despite relatively low incidence rates compared to earlier in the pandemic in most countries (with the exception of the US), people significantly overestimate the spread and fatality rate of the disease," Kekst CNC said.

In Sweden and Britain, the public believed that six or seven percent of people have died from the coronavirus, about 100 times the reported rate.

In the United States, respondents estimated that almost a tenth of the population had died of the virus, more than 200 times the real toll, while Germans thought their tally was 300 times higher than what has been reported.

Such views, said the report, "will be impacting consumer behaviour and wider attitudes -- business leaders and governments will need to be conscious of this as they move to restart economies and transition into living with coronavirus for the medium to longer term."

The poll also revealed that fear of a second outbreak wave is growing, and that an ever larger number of people believe the impacts will last for more than a year.

People "are becoming resigned to living with coronavirus for the forseeable future, and looking to leaders and business to pave the way forward," the report said.

They are also increasingly likely to prioritise limiting the spread of the virus even if the economy suffers.

"In the US, 54 percent want the government to prioritise limiting the spread of the virus over protecting the economy," it said.

The poll found that mask-wearing was generally popular, except in Sweden, where only about 15 percent of people sport a face-covering in public.

Even in the United States, where mask-wearing has become a politically polarising issue, 63 percent of respondents said they were in favour.

Armed with social media, Zimbabwean youth fight coronavirus 'infodemic'

Drinking alcohol will kill the coronavirus. It is OK to share face masks. Africans cannot get Covid-19. The pandemic is not even real.
News
2 days ago

'We will be over the worst by October/November': Prof Salim Abdool Karim on Covid-19 infections

The surge in Covid-19 infections could slow down around October.
News
3 days ago

China accuses US of 'slander' over coronavirus research hacking claims

Beijing accused the United States of "slander" on Wednesday after two Chinese nationals were indicted for seeking to steal coronavirus vaccine ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X