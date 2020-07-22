World

Police seize fake Covid kits in international trafficking crackdown

By AFP - 22 July 2020 - 15:00
Covid-19 kit. File photo
Covid-19 kit. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Police have seized 17,000 fake Covid-19 testing kits discovered in raids against illicit food and drink products across dozens of countries, Interpol said Wednesday.

Officials seized $40 million (34.5 million euros) worth of fake or substandard products in 77 countries, and arrested 407 people in the operation, carried out from December 2019 to June 2020.

The products included contaminated dairy products, meat from illegally slaughtered animals and food products falsely labelled as medicinal cures, said Interpol, based in the southeastern French city of Lyon.

But police also intercepted thousands of fake medical products as countries worldwide rushed to secure supplies while locking down to curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

'We're holding Covid-19 tests for hospital patients': Prof Abdool Karim explains why

The shortage of test kits and backlogs in results have forced health-care workers to relook at the country's testing strategy.
News
1 week ago

Eastern Cape premier and health MEC disagree on testing corpses for Covid-19

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has announced that every person who dies in the Eastern Cape would be tested for Covid-19 before their bodies are released to ...
News
2 weeks ago

"As countries around the world continue their efforts to contain Covid-19, the criminal networks distributing these potentially dangerous products show only their determination to make a profit," the agency's secretary general Jurgen Stock said in a statement.

Besides the fake Covid-19 tests, the raids uncovered disinfectants and even a shipment of seafood in South Africa, originating from Asia, that was falsely declared as personal protective equipment.

"Other illicit products recovered included cosmetics, footwear, clothing, handbags, car parts, electronics, tobacco and medicines, worth an estimated $3.1 million," Interpol said.

It was the agency's ninth year of coordinated Opson raids against counterfeit or substandard food and drink, which regularly seize thousands of tons of fake and potentially harmful products. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X