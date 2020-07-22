Federal crackdown in Portland reenergizes protesters

Standing in front of a huge crowd, 21-year-old Teal Lindseth marches briskly through downtown Portland shouting into a bullhorn.

"Tell me what democracy looks like," she cries out as more than a thousand demonstrators respond: "This is what democracy looks like."

Their voices boom through blocks of high-rises and boarded-up storefronts in the city located in the western US state of Oregon.

Earlier protests in Portland -- and much of the United States -- to denounce racism and police brutality following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, began losing steam at the start of July.

But then reports emerged of camouflaged federal officers snatching up Portland protesters in unmarked vehicles.

Now, the demonstrations have ramped up, with thousands showing up daily to face off with police well into the night.

The agents, deployed from the Department of Homeland Security, have used tear gas, rubber bullets, flashbangs, and other munitions to disperse the nightly crowds.

"Right or left, I think here in the Pacific Northwest, we're all very much opposed to the federal government taking over our streets," said Carlos, a demonstrator marching late Monday who asked to be identified only by his first name.

"When you send federal troops here, you're incensing the entire region."

Carlos, like Lindseth, is an African American in his early 20s who carried a megaphone to whip up the crowd.